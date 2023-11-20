Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 42,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the third quarter worth $86,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the second quarter worth $176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the first quarter worth $235,000.

Get SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF alerts:

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

FITE stock opened at $49.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.58. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a 1-year low of $41.88 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 million, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.98.

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Future Security index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks supporting technological innovations in future military and security applications. FITE was launched on Dec 26, 2017 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.