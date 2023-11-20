Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $111.99 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $121.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

