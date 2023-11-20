Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 57,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKST. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PKST opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Further Reading

