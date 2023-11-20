Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,082 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmp Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 138,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 75,984 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $31.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.76.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

