Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of REGN stock opened at $802.43 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $668.00 and a 1 year high of $853.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $817.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $781.50. The company has a market cap of $87.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total value of $9,810,031.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,656,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,503 shares of company stock valued at $28,104,278 over the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

