Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in iShares US Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Consumer Staples ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF by 129.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the period.

iShares US Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

iShares US Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $187.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.60 and a 200-day moving average of $195.23. iShares US Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $177.12 and a 1 year high of $210.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares US Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

