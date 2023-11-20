Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Trinity ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cambria Trinity ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Trinity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Trinity ETF Price Performance

TRTY stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $119.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Cambria Trinity ETF Profile

The Cambria Trinity ETF (TRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds with exposure to a variety of asset classes, including equity, fixed income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation.

