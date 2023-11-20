Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 1,308 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Wealth acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth $204,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 54,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,619,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,507,000 after purchasing an additional 297,844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 89.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 803,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,855,000 after purchasing an additional 378,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 124.5% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 24,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $117.52 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Argus upped their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.63.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

