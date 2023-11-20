Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 11,281 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 131.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 279.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 191,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,620,000 after acquiring an additional 141,318 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 88,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 521,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,972,000 after acquiring an additional 214,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 48,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK stock opened at $91.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.01. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $94.83.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

