Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 121.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:RYF opened at $50.65 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

