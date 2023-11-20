Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 8,229 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,632,992,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,388,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,637,000 after buying an additional 416,081 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,318,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,794,000 after buying an additional 1,412,571 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $35.40 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

