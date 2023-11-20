Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,351 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $950,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 53,426 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $917,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PEY opened at $19.50 on Monday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

