Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,403,000 after buying an additional 56,653 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,239,000 after purchasing an additional 36,094 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,284,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,032,000 after purchasing an additional 43,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,650,000 after purchasing an additional 996,949 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.29.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $686.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $608.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $663.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $529.01 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

