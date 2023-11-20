Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 12,034 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,034 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,761,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MetLife by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,271 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in MetLife by 42,754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,753 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in MetLife by 1,582.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,456,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $62.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.20. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.45.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

