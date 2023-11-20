Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 11,376 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 81,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $42.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $43.90.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

