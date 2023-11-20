Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $5.73 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 310,943 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $8.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

