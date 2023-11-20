Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,683 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.47. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

