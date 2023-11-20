Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $47.94 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

