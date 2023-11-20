Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Newmont by 66.6% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Newmont by 62.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 15.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.05.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $36.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.66. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,049 shares of company stock worth $1,901,528. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

