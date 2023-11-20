Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,768 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 69,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $28.43 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

