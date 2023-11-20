Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,048.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,048.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $116.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

