Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys Shares of 184,065 Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 184,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $933,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,521,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,110,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGSD opened at $25.24 on Monday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

