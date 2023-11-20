Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 159.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 237.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,979,000 after buying an additional 31,130 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.9% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $318.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.00 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.17.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

