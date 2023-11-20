Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 4,355 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AAAU stock opened at $19.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $20.43.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.