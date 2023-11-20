Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 4,224 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 528,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 215,260 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Kellanova Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $52.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 100.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,641,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,176,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,154,359.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $38,149,230 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

