Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 192,488 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,488 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $605,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $242,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,255,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

