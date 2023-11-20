Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 89.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,347 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Centene by 79,760.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 16.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,483 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Centene by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,841,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,412,000 after buying an additional 473,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Centene by 17.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,566,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,764,000 after buying an additional 1,395,853 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene stock opened at $72.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.42. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Bank of America upgraded Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

