Celestia (TIA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $255.96 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $934.03 million and $255.96 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can now be bought for $6.62 or 0.00017821 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,528 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cosmos platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 141,043,527.75 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 6.65048863 USD and is down -6.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $264,591,268.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

