CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of CDW by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in CDW by 2,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $215.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.46 and its 200-day moving average is $193.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $219.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CDW Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.