CDW Co. (CDW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

CDW has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. CDW has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CDW to earn $9.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $215.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.46 and a 200-day moving average of $193.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $219.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

