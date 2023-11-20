Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 264 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 266,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $53.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.97. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.