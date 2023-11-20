Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 218 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2,347.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $95.75 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

