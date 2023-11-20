Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 495 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $89.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $80.90 and a 12 month high of $99.08.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

