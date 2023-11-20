Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $810,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $91.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

