Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 119.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $29,855,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $440,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,562,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.7 %

PNC opened at $130.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $170.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.25 and its 200 day moving average is $122.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. HSBC began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

