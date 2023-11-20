Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,505 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $107.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on COF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

