Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 669.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,268 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 1,197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC stock opened at $23.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

