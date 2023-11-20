Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,738,000 after buying an additional 5,361,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,718,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,667,000 after buying an additional 1,920,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after buying an additional 396,726 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,080,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,398,000 after buying an additional 844,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,371,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,717,000 after purchasing an additional 391,087 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

NYSE OVV opened at $45.00 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

