Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.67 Million Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 58.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in International Seaways by 66.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in International Seaways by 17.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in International Seaways by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after acquiring an additional 136,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INSW shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,438.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $246,985. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Seaways Stock Performance

NYSE:INSW opened at $46.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.53. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.70%.

About International Seaways

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.