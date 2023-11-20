Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 167.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in TopBuild by 118.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TopBuild by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in TopBuild by 5,416.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in TopBuild by 29.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.27.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $296.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $145.08 and a 52 week high of $307.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total transaction of $286,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

