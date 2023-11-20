Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 24,600 SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $110,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,866,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 594,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,968,821.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co purchased 1,240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,866,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,968,821.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,881. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $57.99 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEIC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

