Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth $65,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth $208,000.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $102.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $143.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $491.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.24 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

