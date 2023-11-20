Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 8,700 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 75.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,575,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after acquiring an additional 777,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 451.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,553,000 after acquiring an additional 713,832 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $58,359,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,880,000 after buying an additional 434,508 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.3 %

EMN opened at $81.52 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

