Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ CVKD opened at $0.47 on Monday. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Quang X. Pham purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cadrenal Therapeutics

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cadrenal Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CVKD Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 982,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.54% of Cadrenal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel therapy with orphan drug indication for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation.

