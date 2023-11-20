Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Gerry M. Murphy Purchases 5,000 Shares

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,563 ($19.19) per share, for a total transaction of £78,150 ($95,972.00).

Burberry Group Stock Up 2.3 %

BRBY opened at GBX 1,600.61 ($19.66) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.56. The stock has a market cap of £5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,241.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. Burberry Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,512.50 ($18.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,656 ($32.62). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,821.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,079.07.

Burberry Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a GBX 18.30 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is 4,841.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,614 ($19.82) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,230 ($27.39) price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,040.67 ($25.06).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Further Reading

