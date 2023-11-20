Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Gerry M. Murphy Purchases 5,000 Shares

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,563 ($19.19) per share, for a total transaction of £78,150 ($95,972.00).
Burberry Group Stock Up 2.3 %
BRBY opened at GBX 1,600.61 ($19.66) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.56. The stock has a market cap of £5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,241.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. Burberry Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,512.50 ($18.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,656 ($32.62). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,821.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,079.07.
Burberry Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a GBX 18.30 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is 4,841.27%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
