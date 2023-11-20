Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $133.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.39 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.77.

About Builders FirstSource

Free Report

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

