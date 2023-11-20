Boston Partners Sells 55,713 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,713 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.25% of Mativ worth $19,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MATV. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $30,147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at $20,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at $20,835,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mativ by 2,139.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 527,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after acquiring an additional 504,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at $10,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Stock Performance

NYSE MATV opened at $13.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $743.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.70%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MATV

Mativ Profile

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.