Boston Partners Boosts Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,257 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.13% of Dropbox worth $12,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Dropbox by 4.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 35.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in Dropbox by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Dropbox by 1.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $272,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 495,252 shares in the company, valued at $13,515,427.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $196,489.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,352,765.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 495,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,515,427.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,079 shares of company stock worth $991,165 over the last three months. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair downgraded Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Read Our Latest Report on DBX

Dropbox Price Performance

DBX stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $28.68.

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.