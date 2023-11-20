BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 39,236 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 49.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39,236 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $8,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after buying an additional 653,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,675,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $80,728,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after acquiring an additional 301,159 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $189.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $262.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.