BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 103,173 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 103,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $148.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.87 and a 200-day moving average of $183.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $243.52.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,525 over the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wolfe Research cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

